Rust (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Rust registered two assists while logging 19:34 of ice time Friday. That gives Rust 20 goals and 42 points in 48 outings overall. Vasily Ponomarev was summoned in a corresponding move and will likely draw into the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia due to Rust's absence.