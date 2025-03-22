Rust scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rust hasn't been as consistent as linemates Sidney Crosby or Rickard Rakell this month. This was just the fifth time in 10 contests in March that Rust has put his name on the scoresheet, though he's racked up three goals and six helpers. The veteran winger remains dialed in on the top line and has 23 goals, 51 points, 153 shots on net, 56 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 60 appearances. Even with time lost to injuries again this season, he has a chance to match his career-high 58 points from the 2021-22 campaign.