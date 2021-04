Rust scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Rust's second-period tally ultimately stood as the game-winner, and he set up a Jake Guentzel insurance tally on the power play in the third. The 28-year-old Rust is up to 33 points (17 scores, 16 assists), 121 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-9 rating through 42 contests. Ten of his points have come with the man advantage.