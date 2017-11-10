Rust's hot start to the year -- eights points in six games -- has ground to a halt.

Unsurprisingly, Rust's failure to get on the scoresheet saw him dropped from the Pens' second line, where he was playing with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, into a bottom-six role. If the 25-year-old Rust continues to struggle, don't be surprised if coach Mike Sullivan drops him from the game-day lineup for a couple games in favor of Josh Archibald.