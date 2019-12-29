Rust scored twice and added two assists in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Nashville.

His helpers came on the power play. Rust has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 11 games and 30 in 24 games this season. Seven of the points have on the power play. Rust has real chemistry with Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel, and he's about to obliterate his career mark of 38 points. Sometimes opportunity trumps skill and that's pretty much the case for Rust. Milk this run for all you can.