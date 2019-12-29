Penguins' Bryan Rust: Opportunity trumps skill
Rust scored twice and added two assists in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Nashville.
His helpers came on the power play. Rust has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 11 games and 30 in 24 games this season. Seven of the points have on the power play. Rust has real chemistry with Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel, and he's about to obliterate his career mark of 38 points. Sometimes opportunity trumps skill and that's pretty much the case for Rust. Milk this run for all you can.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.