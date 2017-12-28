Penguins' Bryan Rust: Out long term
Rust will be sidelined for an extended stretch after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday versus Columbus.
Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide a specific timeline for Rust's absence, but "long term" is certainly not an encouraging phrase. While it has not officially happened, the paperwork placing the winger on IR is probably already headed to the league offices. Dominik Simon figures to slot into the lineup in Rust's stead with a call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton likely to be announced soon -- almost certainly Daniel Sprong, who leads the Baby Pens with 24 points.
