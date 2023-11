Rust (lower body) is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Rangers, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Rust has nine goals and 16 points in 17 contests this season. He's day-to-day due to the injury, so Rust might be an option to return Friday versus Buffalo. In the meantime, Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) is expected to draw back into the lineup Wednesday and serve on the top line.