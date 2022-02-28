Rust had two assists -- one on the power play -- and eight shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Rust was instrumental in Pittsburgh's third-period comeback from a 2-1 deficit, assisting on Evgeni Malkin's game-tying, power-play marker and Sidney Crosby's game-winner with 2:14 remaining. He also led all skaters in shots, coming one shy of his Feb. 1 season high. Rust's up to 42 points in 33 games.
