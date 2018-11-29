Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pointless in six straight
Rust has failed to register a point in six consecutive games.
After setting career highs in assists (25) and points (38) last season, expectations were high for Rust heading into the 2018-19 campaign. Unfortunately, the winger has struggled to produce and is in danger of missing the 20-point mark this year. The 26-year-old has moved all over the lineup, but so far no combination has been able to provide him with the spark he needs to jump-start his season.
