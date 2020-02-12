Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pointless streak lingering
Rust was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight game in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Rust has already set career highs in goals (22) and points (45) this season, but his recent slump could be a concern for coach Mike Sullivan. Still, moving Rust off the second line with Evgeni Malkin is not likely to be a point of discussion for the coaching staff unless Rust's slump continues to drag on. The winger will look to get back on track versus Montreal on Friday.
