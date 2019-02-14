Penguins' Bryan Rust: Points in three straight
Rust scored a shorthanded goal in the Pens' 3-1 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Matt Cullen and Brian Dumoulin drew the assists on the goal. Rust sits eight points back of tying his career high for points in a season with 38. The top-line winger has found the scoresheet in three straight contests, totaling four points over that stretch.
