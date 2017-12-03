Rust picked up an assist in a 5-1 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.

The 25-year-old started the season extremely hot, but he cooled off towards the end of October, and then stayed that way for most of November. But he's beginning to contribute again even in other ways besides scoring. Last week, Rust had games with six shots on goal and four penalty minutes. There's room for more scoring as well since his 7.7 shooting percentage this season is a tab low compared to his career 9.1 mark.