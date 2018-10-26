Rust had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 9-1 win over Calgary.

Rust's first goal of the season made it 3-0 in the final minute of the first period, and he logged a helper on Phil Kessel's second-period tally to make it 6-0. Unfortunately for Rust's owners, he couldn't keep the pattern going and was nowhere to be found on Pittsburgh's ninth goal in the third. Rust will likely pick up the scoring pace after potting 15 goals in 2016-17 and 13 goals last season, but the Penguins will be fine even if he doesn't.