Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pots first goal in blowout win
Rust had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 9-1 win over Calgary.
Rust's first goal of the season made it 3-0 in the final minute of the first period, and he logged a helper on Phil Kessel's second-period tally to make it 6-0. Unfortunately for Rust's owners, he couldn't keep the pattern going and was nowhere to be found on Pittsburgh's ninth goal in the third. Rust will likely pick up the scoring pace after potting 15 goals in 2016-17 and 13 goals last season, but the Penguins will be fine even if he doesn't.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.