Rust scored the game-winning goal and had two shots with two hits in a 4-3 win over Boston on Sunday.

Rust's dream season continued with his 21st goal of the year Sunday, converting a brilliant centering pass from Evgeni Malkin. The goal put Pittsburgh up 4-3 with 6:25 remaining in regulation and held up as Rust's fourth game-winner. The 27-year-old had entered the 2019-20 season with career highs of 38 points (in 2017-18) and 18 goals (in 2018-19), but he's already blown both out of the water with 21 goals and 43 points in just 35 games.