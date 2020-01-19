Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pots game-winner in matinee
Rust scored the game-winning goal and had two shots with two hits in a 4-3 win over Boston on Sunday.
Rust's dream season continued with his 21st goal of the year Sunday, converting a brilliant centering pass from Evgeni Malkin. The goal put Pittsburgh up 4-3 with 6:25 remaining in regulation and held up as Rust's fourth game-winner. The 27-year-old had entered the 2019-20 season with career highs of 38 points (in 2017-18) and 18 goals (in 2018-19), but he's already blown both out of the water with 21 goals and 43 points in just 35 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two-point night in OT win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Extends point streak with goal•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ties career high in goals•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Solid all-around effort•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two helpers extend hot run•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Opportunity trumps skill•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.