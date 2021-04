Rust scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

His third-period tally gave the Pens a 3-0 lead and held up as the game-winner. Rust has found the back of the net in three straight games and four of the last five to reach the 20-goal plateau for the second straight season, and given his spot alongside Sidney Crosby both on the power play and at even strength, there's no reason to expect Rust to slump down the stretch.