Rust scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Rust missed the first three games of the season due to an upper-body injury. He also looked to labor a couple of times during the contest, but he was taking top-line shifts by the end of the game. Rust was initially used on the third line with Ben Kindel and Ville Koivunen, but his long-term chemistry with Sidney Crosby makes it virtually inevitable Rust will officially move up soon. The winger had 65 points over 72 regular-season outings in 2026-27, including a career-best 24 power-play points, so he should be a productive player in fantasy.