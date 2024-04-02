Rust scored twice on four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Rust opened the scoring just 18 seconds into the game and then added an empty-netter in the third frame for his 25th and 26th goals of the season. He also added two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 19:46 of ice time. The 31-year-old winger is now on a five-game point streak, producing five markers and two assists over that span. The two-way winger is still a consistent goal scorer who also contributes in hits and shots on goal.