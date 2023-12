Rust (upper body) returned to practice in full gear Friday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Rust was injured Dec. 6 and was placed on long-term injured reserve. He has missed eight games and is eligible to return to action Jan. 2 versus Washington. Rust had a great start to the season with 10 goals and 20 points in 22 games. Look for Rust to reunite with Sidney Crosby on the top line upon his return.