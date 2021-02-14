Rust scored twice, including a power-play goal, and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington. He also led the team with six shots on goal.

Rust got the Penguins on the board midway through the first period, then he staked them to a 3-2 lead with his power-play tally 6:44 into the middle frame. Four minutes later, he set up linemate Jake Guentzel's for the game-winning goal. Rust is on quite a run as of late, having racked up 20 shots over his last three games, accumulating three goals and three assists in that time. He'll look to keep things going in Tuesday's rematch with the Capitals.