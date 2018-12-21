Penguins' Bryan Rust: Provides all offense in win
Rust scored twice in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Rust is loving life on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, the latter of whom assisted on both of Rust's goals in this one. Eight of Rust's nine goals this season have come in the past six games, as he's gone from fantasy non-factor to major contributor in the blink of an eye.
