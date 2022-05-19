Rust reached the 20-goal threshold for the third straight season, tallying a career-high 58 points in 60 games this year.

Rust will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will undoubtedly be eager to cash in his offensive upside after earning just $3.5 AVV over the last three years. Whether the Penguins can keep the 30-year-old winger could depend on what the organization decides to do regarding new deals for Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. Rust should be a top-end fantasy target in a top-six role regardless of where he lands next season.