Penguins' Bryan Rust: Racks up three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rust scored a goal and registered two assists, all with the man advantage, in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Capitals.
Rust has racked up 14 points in 13 games to open the season, including seven power-play points, despite having been limited to just three helpers in the opening six contests. The 33-year-old winger is cemented as Sidney Crosby's linemate, an assignment that could only change through trade or injury, so expect Rust to continue producing at a high level the rest of the way.
