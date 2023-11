According to coach Mike Sullivan, Rust (lower body) will be available for Tuesday night's game versus Nashville, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Rust is expected to return to his usual prominent role following his three-game absence, skating on the second line and top power-play unit against the Predators. He's been excellent this season, racking up nine goals and 16 points through 17 contests.