Rust managed to set a new personal best with 28 goals this season, despite playing in just 62 games.

Rust almost certainly would have reached the 30-goal threshold were it not for his 20-game absence this season. Looking ahead to next year, the veteran winger should be a lock for a top-six role, which will have him playing alongside either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. If he can stay healthy, Rust should finally be able to crest that elusive 30-goal mark.