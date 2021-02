Rust skated to a plus-2 rating to complement an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

While Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin often steal the show for the Pens, it's important to keep close tabs on Rust. He holds a top-line role and ranks 19th in the entire league in shots with 39 through 11 games. Better yet, Rust has only missed the scoresheet in three contests this season.