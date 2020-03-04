Rust scored three goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

It's his second three-point performance in 14 games since the beginning of February, but Rust has only two other points (a goal and a helper) during that stretch. Despite his recent erratic production, the 27-year-old winger is now up to 27 goals and 53 points, both career highs, through 51 contests.