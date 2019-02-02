Rust scored two goals on four shots in a 5-3 victory against the Senators on Friday.

The 26-year-old had a hard time scoring early in the season, but Rust is now just a goal shy of a career high. Starting with his hat trick against the Blackhawks on Dec. 12, Rust has 13 goals and 19 points in the last 21 games. He had one goals in the first 29 contests. With 14 goals and 26 points in 50 games this season, Rust not only has a chance to post a career high in goals but also in points.