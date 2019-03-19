Rust registered three shots, two hits and one block in Sunday's defeat to Philadelphia.

Rust was making his first appearance in the lineup since Feb. 26 against Columbus. While the winger won't replace Evgeni Malkin's scoring touch, his reintroduction to the lineup at least gives coach Mike Sullivan options and prevents the team from having to promote a player from the minors. For the time being, Rust figures to slot into the second-line with Teddy Blueger and Phil Kessel.