Rust scored a goal and registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Columbus.

It was Rust's second straight multi-point game, giving him seven goals and 16 points in 26 contests this season. Even with his recent success, Rust's scoring pace is well below 2021-22 when he finished with 24 goals and 58 points in 60 games. The 30-year-old is trending in the right direction though, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his overall scoring pace continue to increase.