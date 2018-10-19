Rust picked up his first point of the year in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rust helped get the puck out of the defensive zone to break Kris Letang for an empty-net goal that sealed the Pens' victory. For now, the winger seems to have been promoted to the top line alongside Sidney Crosby, which should bolster his chances of compiling some additional points as long as he remains in that role.