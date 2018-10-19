Penguins' Bryan Rust: Registers helper versus Toronto
Rust picked up his first point of the year in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
Rust helped get the puck out of the defensive zone to break Kris Letang for an empty-net goal that sealed the Pens' victory. For now, the winger seems to have been promoted to the top line alongside Sidney Crosby, which should bolster his chances of compiling some additional points as long as he remains in that role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...