Rust scored an empty-net goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders. He also had four hits and was plus-2.

Rust assisted on a Jason Zucker goal midway through the third period, then he received a generous pass from Zucker on a 2-on-0 rush later in the stanza for the empty-netter. It was Rust's third multi-point showing in this last four games, and he's racked up four-plus shots in each of his last five. After leading the Penguins in goals (27) a season ago, the 28-year-old is enjoying his second straight point-per-game campaign with six goals and nine assist through 15 games.