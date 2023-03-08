Rust (personal) was back on the ice for Wednesday's practice session, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Rust is back with the team after missing Tuesday's tilt versus Columbus for the birth of his child. With the veteran winger on the ice, he retook his place on the second line, which will see Danton Heinen dropped back into a bottom-six role. For Rust's part, he has generated four points and 14 shots in his last six contests and will look to continue his pursuit of the 50-point threshold against the Islanders on Thursday.