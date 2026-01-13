Rust (lower body) will be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

With his lower-body injury behind him, Rust figures to return to a first-line role alongside Sidney Crosby in addition to linking back up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Since the start of December, the 33-year-old Rust has tallied nine goals and nine helpers, including eight power-play points, over 18 games. Given his offensive upside and a spot playing with Crosby, Rust figures to offer top-end fantasy value the rest of the way.