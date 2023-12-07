Rust (upper body) is still being evaluated but won't be in the lineup against Florida on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Rust has already missed three games this season with an upper-body injury and it's not immediately clear if this latest problem is related. Since returning from that injury, the winger has registered one goal, three assists and 16 shots in his last five contests. Without Rust in the lineup, Drew O'Connor has been elevated to the first line while Alexander Nylander slots into the second.