Rust (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Rust remains on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury, but he participated in Thursday's morning skate, signaling that he's drawing closer to a return. However, he remained on the ice with the scratches following morning skate and will officially be sidelined for a second consecutive game to begin the regular season. His next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Rangers, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be activated ahead of that matchup.