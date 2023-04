Rust scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Rust scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period, grabbing a feed from Sidney Crosby before beating Samuel Ersson with a backhander. Rust now has three goals and four points in his last two games after scoring twice on Saturday. The 30-year-old winger is up to 19 goals and 45 points through 76 games this season.