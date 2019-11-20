Penguins' Bryan Rust: Scores again
Rust scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
It was just the third power-play goal of Rust's career, but with a number of Penguins on the shelf, the winger has been forced to step up his game. Thus far, the Michigan native has answered the call with seven goals in 10 games since returning from a hand injury. At this pace, the 27-year-old should be a lock to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his six-year NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.