Rust scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

It was just the third power-play goal of Rust's career, but with a number of Penguins on the shelf, the winger has been forced to step up his game. Thus far, the Michigan native has answered the call with seven goals in 10 games since returning from a hand injury. At this pace, the 27-year-old should be a lock to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his six-year NHL career.