Rust recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal, a blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Rust got back on the scoresheet after not doing so in his previous two appearances. The 32-year-old veteran is ending the regular season on a strong note after recording points in four of his last six appearances, including three multi-point efforts in that stretch. Rust has been one of the most productive players for the Penguins this season and has tallied 57 points across 65 appearances. He's only one point away from matching the career-best output he delivered in the 2021-22 season, and he's also one goal away from matching his personal-best mark in that category established one year ago.