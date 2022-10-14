Rust notched a third-period goal Thursday, leading the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Coyotes.

Rust continues to add secondary scoring to the Penguins' high-powered offense. Playing in the shadow of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Rust has collected three consecutive 20-goal seasons. The 2010 third-round draft pick is trending to reach the milestone again. Rust scored his first of the season Thursday, putting the Penguins up 5-2 at 15:01 of the third period. Rust also earned an assist and compiled three shots on goal in 15:47 of ice time.