Rust scored a goal in a 3-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Missing the season's first 11 contests, Rust got his first taste of game action Saturday and wasted no time making an impact, scoring his first goal of the season midway through the second period. In a top-six role, the 27-year-old will see plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet, but Rust has never eclipsed 40 points in a season, making him a good-but-not-great asset in fantasy.