Rust scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rust picked up a power-play tally on a deflection late in the second period, giving the Penguins a 2-1 lead. The goal was Rust's first since Dec. 6 though he's tallied three assists in five games since then. The 30-year-old winger now has eight goals and 12 assists through 32 games this season.