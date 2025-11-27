Rust scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Rust snapped a five-game pointless streak with a goal in this matchup, and his wrister at the 7:51 mark of the second frame gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Rust has six goals on the season, but his production hasn't been one that would stand out in most fantasy formats, especially considering his role as a top-six forward who regularly skates alongside Sidney Crosby.