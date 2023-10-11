Rust scored a goal on five shots in the season opener against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Rust has hit the 20-goal threshold in four consecutive seasons and has already opened his account for the 2023-24 campaign. With the addition of Reilly Smith, the 31-year-old Rust is set to begin the year on the top line with Sidney Crosby but could easily shift down to the second line with Evgeni Malkin or even try to carry the offense for the third line. Regardless, the Michigan native should be able to extend his streak of 20-goal seasons this year.