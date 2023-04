Rust scored a goal on three shots versus New Jersey on Tuesday.

Rust scored just one time in the month of March but has rediscovered his offense with goals in three straight games to kick off April. Despite the Michigan native finding the back of the night, the Penguins lost 5-1 to the Devils and seem in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06. Still, if Rust can keep tickling the twine, he should at least give Pittsburgh a chance.