Rust found the back of the empty net to finalize the Pens' 8-5 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Rust always seems to step up his scoring during the postseason. For his career, the winger is averaging .18 goals per game during the regular season (33 in 181 games), but that number jumps to .30 (16 in 52) in the playoffs. While the Michigan native may be currently filling a third-line role, he could still find himself elevated to top-six spot in the lineup depending on other guys picking up injuries or falling into slumps along the way.