Rust scored a goal Monday, but the quick-starting Penguins couldn't keep the Oilers from coming back and earning a 6-3 victory.

Rust, who has three consecutive 20-goal seasons, appears headed for the 30-goal milestone. The 30-year-old right winger is developing chemistry with his linemates, Jason Zucker and Evgeni Malkin. In six outings, Rust has three goals among six points. He contributed five shots against the Oilers.