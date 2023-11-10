Rust scored the game-winning goal and added five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Rust had one tally in overtime overturned, but he came right back to score the goal that secured the Penguins' third straight win. The winger has five points over his last three games, and he's up to seven tallies, 12 points, 39 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests overall. Rust should continue to put up solid scoring numbers if he remains on a line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.