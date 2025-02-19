Rust (lower body) expects to be activated off injured reserve and play Saturday versus Washington, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Rust missed the Penguins' 3-2 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 8 due to the injury, but he's had the 4 Nations break to recover. The 32-year-old has been a full participant in the Penguins' practices Tuesday and Wednesday. Rust will likely serve on Pittsburgh's top line Saturday alongside Sidney Crosby. That might result in Anthony Beauvillier moving out of the top six.