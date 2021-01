Rust scored his first goal of the season on a career-high 11 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old extended his point streak to four games with a tally midway through the first period, and then spent the rest of the night firing rubber at Igor Shesterkin without any further success. Rust had a career year in 2019-20, but the early results this season suggest his 27-goal, 56-point campaign was no fluke.