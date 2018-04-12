Rust potted a goal to complement a plus-5 rating Wednesday, as the Penguins blasted the Flyers at home 7-0 in the playoff opener.

Rust, who opened the scoring, only skated 12:01 for his fourth-lowest output of the entire 2017-18 campaign, but the goal siren was constantly going off when he was on the ice. The 25-year-old has maintained a robust 17.9 shooting percentage through 47 postseason games (14 goals on 78 shots) to remind us all that he doesn't necessarily need to log heavy minutes to make a tangible impact in fantasy pools.